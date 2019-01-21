“Not Today”: Vietnam players make strong statement post AFC Asian Cup progress

January 20, a day Vietnam football fans will never forget. The Golden Dragons beat surprise package Jordan, via a penalty shootout, to book their place in the Quarterfinals of the AFC Asian Cup. After the match, several Vietnamese players took to the social media to express their delight.

Not today; a sentiment being repeated in the Vietnam camp tonight.

The Golden Dragons put on a brilliant display, as they came from a goal down to defeat Jordan. The AFF Asian Cup Champions went behind early in the first half due to a goal from Baha’ Abdel-Rahman. However, they turned on a new leaf in the second half, equalising via Nguyen Cong Phuong.

Neither side scored again in the match, and the match headed to a penalty shootout where Vietnam beat Jordan 4-2 on penalties.

Post-match, Vietnam star Doan Van Hau took to Facebook to put a picture of him celebrating with the statement- “I will come back, I will come back, but not today.”

The same sentiment was repeated by Vietnam goalkeeper Dang Van Lam, who himself took to Facebook to share a picture of him saving a shot. Along with the photo, Van Lam put the caption:

“I will come back, I will come back, but not today.”

Van Lam saved a penalty today in the shootout as the Golden Dragons progressed to the quarterfinals of the AFC Asian Cup, where they will face either one of Japan or Saudi Arabia.

