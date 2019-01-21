Watch: Alireza Beiranvand proves to be Iran’s superman yet again with a fantastic penalty save against Oman in the AFC Asian Cup 2019

Iran could have gone 1-0 down to Oman in just the 3rd minute of the game hadn’t it been for Alireza Beiranvand’s heroics, as he dived low to his right to keep the penalty out.

Seyed Majid Hosseini trips up Muhsen Al Ghassani who was through on goal and ends up conceding an early penalty.

But Oman fail to capitalize as Beiranvand made a superb low save to his right, diving low and palming Ahmed Al Mahaijri’s effort wide of the post.

That was definitely slotting into the bottom corner – but not if Iran’s Superman has anything to say about it, of course.

Penalty saved (0-0)