Fans show their support despite Thailand exiting the AFC Asian Cup 2019 at the hands of China

Thailand seemed to be on their way to an upset victory over China when they went into half time a goal up, but a resilient Chinese comeback in the second half saw them concede two and exit the tournament.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start"><span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span></span>

Thailand had a strong first half showing against China as Supachai Jaided gave them the lead with a poacher’s finish in the 31st minute that allowed them to go into the break with the lead.

However, China came out looking like a totally different side in the second half and scored 2 goals in quick succession. Xiao Zhi was on hand to finish from close range in the 67th minute after his initial header had been saved by the Thai ‘keeper and just 4 minutes later, Gao Lin scored an emphatic penalty to give China a lead that they didn’t relinquish.

China progressed to the Quarter Finals even as Thailand bowed out after displaying plenty of resilience to get past the group stages in the first place.

Here are some of the fan reactions:

China squeeze through 2-1 over Thailand and will play Iran or Oman in the last eight #AFCAsianCup2019 #AsianCup2019 — Peter Stebbings (@pstebbings) January 20, 2019

40 odd Chinese players below 25 recalled for military training before the tournament, still they fielded competitive team as said during commentary. #AFCAsianCup2019 #THAvCHN — Aditya shandilya (@Aadirock) January 20, 2019

You come so far more than I expected, Thailand. I am so proud of you all.#teamThailand #AFCAsianCup2019 — FireKicker99 (@FireKicker99) January 20, 2019

China are through but were given a scare by Thailand. China will most likely face Iran in the quarters.#AFCAsianCup2019 — Thariq Amir (@LeFalseNumber12) January 20, 2019

Thailand has done very well, condolences with Thai brothers ☹️ — nguyensieu (@nguyensieu084) January 20, 2019

The best team wins. Congratulations China. Thailand did the best they could. Proud of the boys. Great match. — TortermpongW (@tortermpongW) January 20, 2019

Congratulations to China 🇨🇳 for qualifying to the next round.

Thailand 🇹🇭 did good but the result was expected. — بندر يغمور |Bander Y (@Bander_Yaghmour) January 20, 2019

Came pretty close to having 2 Southeast Asian teams in last eight of Asian Cup. Thailand lost but will be great to see how far a good Vietnam team go. it is time to have one in the semi-final — John Duerden (@JohnnyDuerden) January 20, 2019

This has been a poor Asian Cup for China, honestly. They were lucky against Kyrgyzstan and more efficient against Thailand. Not convincing though. — Leonardo Hartung (@HartungLeo) January 20, 2019

Thailand 🇹🇭 is the best team, even though they have to go through the tournament with the event of sacking head coach🙏 #AsianCup2019 — Mohammad Nurhuda (@mhmdnurhuda) January 20, 2019