Fans show their support despite Thailand exiting the AFC Asian Cup 2019 at the hands of China

Thailand seemed to be on their way to an upset victory over China when they went into half time a goal up, but a resilient Chinese comeback in the second half saw them concede two and exit the tournament.

Thailand had a strong first half showing against China as Supachai Jaided gave them the lead with a poacher’s finish in the 31st minute that allowed them to go into the break with the lead.

However, China came out looking like a totally different side in the second half and scored 2 goals in quick succession. Xiao Zhi was on hand to finish from close range in the 67th minute after his initial header had been saved by the Thai ‘keeper and just 4 minutes later, Gao Lin scored an emphatic penalty to give China a lead that they didn’t relinquish.

China progressed to the Quarter Finals even as Thailand bowed out after displaying plenty of resilience to get past the group stages in the first place.

