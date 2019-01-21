AFC Asian Cup 2019: Thailand 1-2 China, Player Ratings

Thailand failed to follow on the footsteps of Vietnam and book a spot in the quarterfinals of the AFC Asian Cup 2019, however they did mange to give heavyweights China a scare in their last 16 tie on Sunday.

Supachai Jaided put the War Elephants ahead in the first half as China looked lost for ideas. However, Marcello Lippi’s team fought back from behind to score twice after the break and knock the Southeast Asians out of the tournament.

Here, we take a look how the players from the both sides fared in the Round of 16 fixture.

THAILAND

GK: Siwarak Tedsungnoen (8/10) – The Buriram United goalkeeper was at the top of his game denying almost everything that China threw at him. He did enough to put off Wu Lei who was through on goal in the 27th minute and also denied the Chinese striker on other occasions as well in the 90 minutes.

DF: Theerathon Bunmathan (7.5/10) – Playing on the left-hand side, Theerathon, who signed for J.League side Yokohama F. Marinos was not only good in the defence but also produced some venomous set piece deliveries one after another.

DF: Pansa Hemviboon (7/10) – Returning to the starting lineup after serving a one-match suspension, Pansa was there to sweep up many of the Chinese moves.

DF: Chalermpong Kerdkaew (6.5/10) – Chalermpong too returned to the 11 after missing their game against hosts United Arab Emirates and made a couple of last ditch challenges to save Thailand’s day. However, he was the one who conceded the penalty after a mistimed tackle on Gao Lin.

DF: Mika Chunuonsee – (6.5/10) – Mika recovered from a nasty gash above the eye and was a composed presence as one of the three at the back for Sirisak Yodyardthai’s Thai team.

DF: Tristan Do (6/10) – Tristan was excellent for Thailand in the group stages of the Asian Cup, but against China in the Round of 16, he couldn’t impose himself on the pitch and failed to impact the game as the right wing-back.

MF: Thitipan Puangchan (6.5/10) – Thitipan went into the books as early as in the eight minute for an unnecessary challenge, but recovered well to impose himself in the midfield — at least in the first half. Also provided the assist for Supachai Jaided’s goal.

MF: Tanaboon Kesarat (6/10) – Tanaboon, like the Thailand collective, were good in the first half, but lost steam towards the later stages of the game as China ran them rugged!

FW: Chanathip Songkrasin (7/10) – The Chinese defenders found it hard to contain the pocket dynamo throughout the game, however, there was no end product to the mazy runs and service from the attacking midfielder who plays in Japan.

FW: Supachai Jaided (8.5/10) – Supachai gave Thailand the lead in the first half after missing an opportunity to score earlier on. He was also lucky to stay on the field after an off the ball incident with a Chinese defender. He was subbed off in the 63rd minute after receiving a yellow in the 45th minute.

FW: Teerasil Dangda (7/10) – Teerasil was stranded in the attack for most of the match, but on the occasions he was involved, he did pretty decent and almost provided a headed pass for Suapchai to score in the first half.

Substitutes:

FW: Chayanan Pombuppha (6.5/10) – Came on in the 63rd minute and was involved very little as Thailand were back defending a Chinese onslaught.

MF: Pokkhao Anan (NA) – Came on as a substitute in the 81st minute.

AFC Asian Cup 2019: Thailand 1-0 China PR – Supachai Jaided (31′)

CHINA PR

GK: Yan Junling (7.5/10) – The goalkeeper made a brilliant save to preserve China’s lead in the dying moments of the match. He was pretty comfortable whenever he was called upon.

DF: Liu Yang (6/10) – Didn’t look very comfortable against the Thailand attack and was taken off around the hour mark as Marcelo Lippi took a more attacking approach.

DF: Shi Ke (7/10) – One of the better players in the Chinese defence, but did see a yellow card in the 61st minute and will be nervous going into the quarterfinals now.

DF: Feng Xiaoting (6.5/10) – The centre-back struggled in the first half, but had little to do in the second half as Thailand looked toothless after the break.

DF: Zhang Linpeng (6.5/10) – He saw a yellow card for foul on Supachai in the first half and will now miss the quarterfinal clash against the winners of the Iran vs Oman last 16 tie.

MF: Wu Xi (7/10) – Yellow card for foul on Theerathon in the 35th minute and looked rather colourless in the attacking half as well.

MF: Zheng Zhi (8/10) – He might be the oldest player in the tournament at 38 years, but Zheng proved once again that he might have a huge role to play if China are to progress far in this competition. Found himself in the wide position to provide the assist for China’s leveller.

MF: Hao Junmin (7/10) – Partnered captain Zheng in the midfield and was ran over by the Thailand players in the first half. But recovered well in the second half as Thailand struggled to get out of the defence.

FW: Gao Lin (7/10) – The brightest of the three frontmen for China, Gao won the penalty kick in the 70th minute and converted from the spot for the goal that gave China the ticket to the quarterfinals.

FW: Yu Dabao (6.5/10) – The China forward who had already tasted scoring in the tournament did not have the best of days in front of the goal and passed on several opportunities — like the one when he headed wide while unmarked from a free kick in the 44th minute.

FW: Wu Lei (6.5/10) – Recovering from a shoulder injury, Wu Lei had an off day missing several chances in the 90 minutes which could have seen China cruise had he brought his scoring boots along.

Substitutes:

MF: Jin Jingdao (7/10) – Came on in the 64th minute and was a part of China’s revitalised performance in the final 30 minutes of the game.

FW: Xiao Zhi (8/10) – Xiao came on as substitute in the 64th minute and made an instant impact scoring Team Dragon’s leveller in the 67the minute.

MF: Zhao Xuri (NA) – Came on as a substitute in the 82nd minute.

AFC Asian Cup 2019: Thailand 1-2 China PR – Gao Lin (71′)