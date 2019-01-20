Gabe Tan’s AFC Asian Cup 2019 Fantasy Watch: Round of 16

With the AFC Asian Cup 2019 group stage done and dusted, FOX Sports Asia football editor Gabriel Tan gives his fantasy tips for the Round of 16.

So, after a gruelling fortnight of football, AFC Asian Cup 2019 is down to its final 16 contenders.

There has been no shortage of heroes to emerge in the first three match days and that has also been reflected on the fantasy front.

Having scored seven goals to be the tournament’s current top scorer, it should come as no surprise that Qatar’s Almoez Ali is the highest-scoring player with a staggering 38 points, while Korea Republic centre-back – with two goals and three clean sheets – is the next best on 30.

The Round of 16 offers fantasy managers a chance to completely revamp their squads with unlimited free transfers, and the limit of players from each team has been raised from three to four.

With that in mind, FOX Sports Asia football editor Gabriel Tan gives his best picks ahead of the Round of 16.

GOALKEEPERS

As goalkeepers of the four teams yet to concede a goal, Jordan’s Amer Shafi (22 points), Iran’s Alireza Beiranvand (19 points), Korea Republic’s Kim Seung-gyu (18 points) and Qatar’s Saad Al-Sheeb (18 points) are the top-ranked goalkeepers.

Saudi Arabia’s Mohammed Al-Owais is also on 18 points despite having conceded two goals, owing to the number of saves he has had to make.

All five are looming as viable options but, looking at the immediate and long-term future, it would be prudent to pick one who is likely to keep a clean sheet in the Round of 16 but whose team should also go far in the knockout round.

Jordan have been the surprise package and I fancy them to actually cause a few more upsets, but the wise selection would be either Kim or Beiranvand.

Gabe Tan’s “must-buy” pick: Kim Seung-gyu, KOREA REPUBLIC v Bahrain ($6.0m, 18 points in total)

DEFENDERS

Jordan’s two centre-backs Tareq Khattab ($4.7m, 24 points) and Anas Bani Yaseen ($4.7m, 23 points) are both tempting options but, with Japan or Saudi Arabia potentially lying in wait in the quarter-finals, it remains to be seen for how long more their run can last.

As mentioned, Kim Min-jae has been a standout and is still fairly affordable at $4.7m, while Qatar’s Bassam Al-Rawi is joint-second on 24 points but faces a tricky tie against Iraq and may not always be first in line to take freekicks, which is how he scored his only goal of the campaign thus far.

Japan players are also a tricky one given they delivered arguably their best performance in the last match when coach Hajime Moriyasu effectively played a reserve XI, although the likes of Yuto Nagatomo ($5.0m, 10 points from two matches) rarely disappoint.

Gabe Tan’s “must-buy” pick: Kim Min-jae, KOREA REPUBLIC v Bahrain ($4.7m, 30 points in total)

MIDFIELDERS

As mentioned previously, I have waited till the Round of 16 to snap up Son Heung-min, so I was quite disappointed to see him pick up a healthy eight points in his last outing with an assist and a penalty won.

Mehdi Taremi still leads the way for midfielders with 19 but 12 of those came on Match Day 1, meaning he is considerably out of form fantasy-wise.

Japan’s deep-lying playmaker Genki Haraguchi ($7.6m, 16 points) and Saudi Arabia’s flying winger Hattan Bahebri ($7.6m, 16 points), but Iran’s Saman Ghoddos has forced his way into Carlos Queiroz’s starting XI and could have plenty of joy against Oman.

Gabe Tan’s “must-buy” pick: Saman Ghoddos, IRAN v Oman ($7.0m, 14 points in total)

FORWARDS

Here’s where it starts getting really exciting with no shortage of quality options, including the aforementioned Almoez, Uzbekistan’s Eldor Shomurodov ($6.2m, 24 points) and Chris Ikonomidis ($8.5m, 21 points).

Considering his hefty price tag, Sardar Azmoun has perhaps not exactly been value for money with 18 points but has still been a handy contributor.

Following a hat-trick against Philippines, Vitalij Lux of Kyrgyz Republic is a man in form but there are serious question marks over his side’s ability to go far, even if they see off hosts United Arab Emirates,

Similarly, Yuya Osako of Japan and China PR’s Wu Lei would both be tempting options if not for some fitness concerns.

Gabe Tan’s “must-buy” pick: Eldor Shomurodov, Australia v UZBEKISTAN ($6.2m, 24 points)