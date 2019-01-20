LIVE: AFC Asian Cup 2019 – Jordan vs Vietnam

The group stage of the AFC Asian Cup 2019 is done and dusted with and we’re all set for the commencement of the round of 16 of the continental showpiece.

Top two teams from each group and the four best third-placed sides in the group stage of the competition have made it to the knockouts which start on 209th January and will be played until the 22nd of the month.

Jordan vs Vietnam will be one of the first round of 16 matches to be played.

While Jordan have been unbeaten in the tournament so far, beating defending champions Australia, then Syria and drawing with Palestine, Vietnam lost their first two group stage encounters before winning the last one against Yemen to qualify for knockouts on a better disciplinary record.

