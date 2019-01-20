AFC Asian Cup 2019: Iran’s ranking will not matter today – Oman coach Pim Verbeek

Oman head coach Pim Verbeek has said that Iran’s rankings will not matter when they face each in the last 16 tie of the AFC Asian Cup 2019 on Sunday.

Oman, the reigning Arabian Gulf Cup champions, needed a 3-1 win over Turkmenistan in their final group game to progress to the Round of 16 as one of the four best third-placed teams.

However, the Dutch coach believes Iran being the best-ranked side in Asia does not matter in the winner takes all clash.

“Rankings do not matter in a match like this. We will do everything we can to advance to the quarter-finals. My players are excited and confident,” said Verbeek during the news conference ahead of the game.

“These are the kind of games we train for — whether as coaches or players. Iran are a fantastic team and they will be a challenge but as everyone saw, we are a team who fight till the end,” said Verbeek.

“Iran are very strong in defence but no team is perfect. We have seen some weaknesses and if my players can create chances, I am sure we will score,” he said.

“We have a chance to make more history and there will be total commitment from us [on Sunday],” he added.