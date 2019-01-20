AFC Asian Cup 2019: No room for regrets and apologies now – IR Iran coach Carlos Queiroz

Iran head coach Carlos Queiroz has said that there is no room for error as his team face 23rd Arabian Gulf Cup champions Oman in the AFC Asian Cup 2019 Round of 16 match on Sunday.

Iran progressed from a group featuring 2007 champions Iraq, Vietnam and Yemen without tasting defeat and are in the hunt for their first Asian Cup title in 43 years.

And Portuguese coach Queiroz said that their opponents are not to be underestimated. “Oman is a very good team. They have prepared well and have achieved fantastic results over the last year or so. They played 23, 24 matches and only lost two or three,” said the former Real Madrid manager.

“They have a very good coach in Pim Verbeek and we must be careful against them,” said Queiroz during the news conference ahead of the last 16 tie at the Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Oman qualified for the knockout stages as one of the four best third-placed teams after defeating Turkmenistan in the final group game. They have done well in knockout tournaments in recent times, however, Queiroz said Iran can win if the players can focus on their games.

“They have been very impressive but having said that, I am confident that if we play our game and the players express themselves, we will progress,” he said.

However, he added that there is no room for complacency. “The group stage results do not matter now. We played for points then but now, it is about survival. I rate the match as 50-50 with everything for the winners and nothing for the losers,” he said.

“There is no room for mistakes, regrets, apologies and tomorrows. It all comes down to 90 minutes and we must make sure we come out on top.”

“I always tell my players to keep it simple. Control the ball, pass the ball, don’t lose the ball and score. When we have the ball, we must always be positive and think of scoring.”

“That they have done very well, having defeated Yemen 5-0 and Vietnam 2-0 before playing to a 0-0 draw with Iraq.”

“We have our dreams, our aspirations and our targets. When we started, I said we had seven finals to play and [on Sunday] is the fourth one. I am confident my players will deliver what is expected of them,” Queiroz signed off.