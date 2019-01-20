AFC Asian Cup 2019 Predicted 11: Thailand vs China PR

A rejuvenated Thailand mounted a strong comeback to reach the knockout stages of the AFC Asian Cup 2019. But now they will face one of the strongest teams in the tournament in China PR on Sunday.

Things were going downhill for Milovan Rajevac’s Thailand after a 4-1 defeat to India in their tournament opener. And the former Ghana coach was fired from his role not long after. And stand-in head coach Sirisak Yodyardthai seems to have gotten the War Elephants ticking again.

They defeated Bahrain and drew with hosts United Arab Emirates to reach the Round of 16 where they will face Marcello Lippi’s China. China went down to Korea Republic 2-0 in their previous game, but their qualification was already secured before the final group game and Thailand will have their work cut out against one the favourites for the tournament.

But first, let’s take a look at how the two teams could line up at the Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium in Al Ain.

THAILAND (5-4-1)

Goalkeeper: Siwarak Tedsungnoen

Defenders: Theerathon Bunmathan, Pansa Hemviboon, Chalermpong Kerdkaew, Mika Chunuonsee, Tristan Do

Midfielders: Chanathip Songkrasin, Thitipan Puangchan, Tanaboon Kesarat, Adisak Kraisorn

Forward: Teerasil Dangda

CHINA PR (4-3-3)

Goalkeeper: Yan Junling

Defenders: Liu Yang, Shi Ke, Feng Xiaoting, Zhang Linpeng

Midfielders: Zhao Xuri, Zheng Zhi, Hao Junmin

Forwards: Gao Lin, Yu Dabao, Zhang Chengdong