AFC Asian Cup 2019 Predicted 11: Jordan vs Vietnam

AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 champions Vietnam will face high-flying Vietnam in the all-important Round of 16 clash of the AFC Asian Cup 2019 on Sunday.

Both teams stand a chance to make history when they face each other in the continental championship at the Rashid Al-Maktoum Stadium in Dubai with a spot in the quarterfinal up for grab.

Park Hang-seo’s Vietnam scrapped through to the knockout stages as one of the four best third-placed teams ahead of Lebanon, only due to a better disciplinary record. But having avoided some of the big names, the Golden Dragons will be hoping to go one more step further in the competition getting the better of Jordan.

However, Jordan, coached by former Belgium assistant coach Vital Borkelmans, is not to underestimated. They finished top of their group upsetting both Australia and Syria as they coasted through the group stages.

The match promises to be an exciting one. But, before that, let’s take a look at how the two teams could line up on Sunday.

JORDAN (4-2-3-1)

Goalkeeper: Amer Shafi

Defenders: SalemAl-Ajalin, Anas Bani Yaseen, Tareq Khattab, Feras Shelbaieh

Midfielders: Khalil Bani Attika, Baha’ Abdel-Rahman, Yaseen Al-Bakhit, Saeed Murjan, Musa Al-Taamari

Forward: Yousef Al-Rawashdeh

VIETNAM (5-4-1)

Goalkeeper: Dang Van Lam

Defenders: Doan Van Hau, Bui Tien Dung, Que Ngoc Hai, Do Duy Manh, Nguyen Trong Hoang

Midfielders: Phan Van Duc, Do Hung Dung, Pham Duc Huy, Nguyen Quang Hai

Forward: Nguyen Cong Phuong

