AFC Asian Cup 2019: Thailand have become a very aggressive side – China PR coach Marcello Lippi

China PR head coach Marcello Lippi believes Thailand have improved their attitudes since the sacking of coach Milovan Rajevac after their tournament opening defeat to India.

Lippi’s men are all set to face Thailand in the Round of 16 match of the AFC Asian Cup 2019 at the Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium in Al Ain on Sunday. Their last meeting ended in a 2-0 win for Team Dragon in what as an international friendly in June last year.

We expect to win – China captain

“I can say they’re a good team,” Lippi told the news conference ahead of the game. “They changed the coach after the first match they played and they changed the tactics and basic formation after the first match,” he said.

Thailand had sacked Rajevac following the humiliating 4-1 defeat to India and replaced him with Sirisak Yodyardthai who has taken over as the interim head coach.

Thailand went on to defeat Bahrain by a solitary goal before holding hosts United Arab Emirates to a 1-1 draw to ensure progression to the knockout stages of the continental championship from Group A.

“But what is important is they have changed their attitude. They are very aggressive, this is the characteristic of this team. They play at a high intensity and we have to be careful, smart and ready,” said Lippi, who won the 2006 FIFA World Cup with Italy.

“We hope we have the same performance we had against the Philippines because it’s important not to give too much space to them,” the China head coach said.