AFC Asian Cup 2019: I have tried to inject positivity into the team – Thailand coach Sirisak Yodyardthai

Thailand will face Asian giants China PR in the Round of 16 of the AFC Asian Cup 2019 at the Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium in Al Ain on Sunday.

And Thailand’s interim head coach Sirisak Yodyardthai is hoping that the War Elephants will continue the development they have made under him and get a result against the Team Dragon.

Thailand insist ‘We are not Underdogs’ ahead of China R16

“Since my appointment what I’ve tried to do is inject some positivity into the squad as well as freedom and creativity so the players can express themselves to their full potential,” said Sirisak who took charge after Milovan Rajevac was sacked following their 4-1 defeat at the hands of India in their tournament opener.

“You can see the results have gradually improved. Hopefully we’ll see that continue [on Sunday],” said Sirisak who has guided Thailand to their first knockout stage appearance in the Asian Cup since 1972 when they reached the semifinals.

Sirisak also talked about their opponents in the news conference ahead of the knockout tie.

“I’ve been following China closely, not just recently but for the last two years. I have also been following the development of the Chinese Super League as well,” said the Thailand coach.

“I don’t want to pinpoint any names because China have a lot of players who are very good, so we’ll be cautious about the game tomorrow and we’ll be careful not to underestimate them or focus only on one player but on the team as a whole,” he said about Marcello Lippi’s men.