AFC Asian Cup 2019: Australia vs Uzbekistan, live stream, round of 16, updates, when and where to watch

The group stage of the AFC Asian Cup 2019 is done and dusted with and we’re all set for the commencement of the second match-day of the round of 16 for the continental showpiece.

Top two teams from each group and the four best third-placed sides in the group stage of the competition have made it to the knockouts which start on 20th January and will be played until the 22nd of the month.

Australia vs Uzbekistan will be played on the second match-day of the round-of-16 knockout phase.

When to watch

The round of 16 match between Australia and Uzbekistan will be played at the Sheikh Khalifa International Stadium, Al Ain on 21st January. It will kick off at 6.00 PM local time (10:00 PM HKT/SGT).

Where to watch

Viewers from the Southeast Asian regions (Malaysia, Cambodia, Indonesia, Philippines, East Timor, Laos, Singapore, Vietnam, Brunei, Burma and Thailand) can tune into the FOX Sports network to watch the 2019 AFC Asian Cup.

Indian fans, meanwhile, can follow the competition on Star Sports.

Football fans in Iran can check the IRIB affiliate channels to watch the tournament, while Australian viewers can also tune into FOX Sports.

Furthermore, Bahrain fans can follow their opening match on beIN Sports Connect, while host nation UAE can tune in to the beIN network to follow the competition.

Saudi based fans can tune in to beIN SPORTS CONNECT or beIN MAX 1.

Fans can also follow the live coverage of the match via our Live Blog on foxsportsasia.com.