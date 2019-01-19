AFC Asian Cup 2019: Wu Lei fit and ready to play against Thailand – China PR coach Marcello Lippi

In what comes as a surprise, China PR head coach Marcello Lippi has announced that striker Wu Lei will be ready to play in Team Dragon’s AFC Asian Cup 2019 Round of 16 tie against Thailand on Sunday.

Horrific images of the Shanghai SIPG forward’s shoulder injury has been circulating on the internet after the 27-year-old missed China’s 2-0 defeat to Korea Republic in their final group match in the continental championship on Wednesday.

However, speaking at the news conference ahead of the knockout fixture at the Hazza bin Zayed Stadium in Al Ain, Lippi said that the striker will be available for selection against the War Elephants.

“He’s ready to go, he can play in tomorrow’s match,” said the Italian coach who lifted the FIFA World Cup in 2006.

Wu Lei has been training separately from his teammates after sustaining the injury against Kyrgyz Republic and was attended to by two of the team doctors and it looks like the striker has recovered in time for the Thailand fixture.

However, he said that he has concerns for some other members of his squad.

“We have a few players who are not 100 per cent in the best condition, but we will check in training to see if they are going well. We’re ready and we’ll do our best to achieve the result we want so we can go to the quarter-finals,” Lippi said.

Central midfielder Wu Xi and Yu Hanchao are struggling with injuries as well as China look to bid goodbye to their coach Lippi on a high.