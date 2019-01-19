AFC Asian Cup 2019: Vietnam are a very strong side – Jordan head coach Vital Borkelmans

Jordan head coach Vital Borkelmans has said that Vietnam, their Round of 16 opponents in the AFC Asian Cup 2019 on Sunday, are a very strong team.

He was speaking at the news conference ahead of the knockout encounter at the Al Maktoum Stadium in Dubai. Borkelmans’ team are coming into the fixture with bags of confidence after finishing top of Group B which also featured defending champions Australia and a strong Syria.

“I have seen, with my technical staff, many games of Vietnam. We know they are very strong but we also know their weaknesses,” said Borkelmans, who had served as an assistant manager under Marc Wilmots with the Belgium national team.

AFC Asian Cup 2019: Jordan 2-0 Syria – Tareq Khattab (43′)

“As coach, you work on this and I believe in my players. My players are trained at a high level. We’ve worked together for seven weeks now and they are amazing players,” the 55-year-old said.

Vietnam and Jordan clashed during the qualification matches for the Asian Cup 2019 when the two teams settled for 1-1 and 0-0 draws on their way to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

“I have talked to my players many times: ‘Guys, you’ve made this [achievement] with what you did at this moment. You know the Vietnam team, you’ve played two times but that’s history. Now is today, and tomorrow is tomorrow,” Borkelmans said.

The Club Brugge defender believes that previous records or for that matter, Jordan’s excellent start to the Asian Cup in the group stages, count for nothing in the Round of 16 tie.

“What happened in the first round is finished for me. For me, it’s now about going to the game against Vietnam. I never look back, only forward,” he said.

“This is totally different now. You played three games for the next round, and now you play one game to stay or go home. [On Sunday,] two teams from two countries believing in what they have will do anything to go to the next round. It’s totally a different game from this moment,” he said.