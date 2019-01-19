AFC Asian Cup 2019: Jeonbuk Hyundai confirm Premier League offer for Korea Republic star

Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FC have confirmed that they have received an offer from Premier League club Watford FC for Korea Republic international Kim Min-jae.

The centre-back is currently on duty with the national team at the AFC Asian Cup 2019 and helped Paulo Bento’s side reach the Round of 16 of the competition where they will face Bahrain on January 22.

And his current K League club Jeonbuk Hyundai’s general manager Baek Seung-kwon has confirmed that they have received an offer from the English club for their defender.

“Watford have made an offer. I cannot give much details about the deal, but it will be like how Lee Jae-sung went to Germany,” the club official told SPOTV News.

“Kim also knows that Watford’s proposal has come in. The player and Watford are in negotiations and he is doing it through his own channels because he is away at the Asian Cup,” he said.

Kim was also linked with Chinese Super League club Beijing Guoan and the two clubs were in talks to strike a deal for the defender. However, Jeonbuk have now said that the talks had not gone the right way.

AFC Asian Cup 2019: Korea Republic 2-0 China PR – Kim Min-jae (51′)

Watford, who are coached by Javi Garcia and sit seventh in the Premier League table, are reported to be paying the South Korean club $6 million for the services of Kim, who has been one of the standout performers of the Asian Cup 2019 so far.