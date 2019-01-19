AFC Asian Cup 2019: 5 best defenders from the group stage

The group stage of AFC Asian Cup is done and dusted with and we are now entering into the business end of the competition. But before we get down with the knockout rounds, here’s looking at the five best defenders from the group stage.

Bassam Al-Rawi (Qatar)

Qatar have emerged as possibly the most impressive side from the group stage and their impeccable scoring and defending forms prove that. While they have scored 10 goals, they have conceded none.

And Bassam Al-Rawi has been the rock at the back. The 21-year-old even has a goal to show for.

Ali Adnan (Iraq)

Iraq’s Ali Adnan has been one of the best fullbacks in the tournament, helping his side to two clean sheets and scoring a goal as well. In what was a scintillating tournament opener for them, Ali Adnan helped Iraq register a last-minute win against Vietnam through a sumptuous free-kick.

The Atlanta left-back has two clean sheets to his name as well in the tournament.

Kim Min-jae (Korea Republic)

AFC Asian Cup 2019: Kyrgyz Republic vs Korea Republic – Kim Min-jae (41′)

The 22-year-old Korea Republic centre-back, Kim Min-jae has been a revelation. Though South Korea haven’t been able to hit their brilliant best yet, their defender has already made a name for himself.

With two goals and three clean sheets to his name, Kim Min-jae is easily one of the best defenders of the tournament so far.

Que Ngoc Hai (Vietnam)

AFC Asian Cup 2019: Vietnam 2-0 Yemen – Que Ngoc Hai (65′)

Vietnam captain Que Ngoc Hai has led the team brilliantly in the tournament which saw them fall to two consecutive defeats before their 2-0 win over Yemen. Luckily for them, they qualified on the basis of having a better disciplinary record than Lebanon.

Their skipper, however, has been one of the best and has a goal to his name as well.

Tristan Do (Thailand)

One of the shining lights for Thailand in the tournament, Tristan Do created menace for the opponents on the right flank. He bombed up and down the pitch and provided Thailand with an attacking outlet.

He played in as many as 16 crosses in the tournament, one of the highest for a player of any position in the tournament.