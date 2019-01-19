AFC Asian Cup 2019: Best XI of the Group Stage

With the last 16 of AFC Asian Cup 2019 decided, FOX Sports Asia football editor Gabriel Tan picks his Best XI of the group stage.

GK: IGNATIY NESTEROV (UZBEKISTAN)

Not just content with being assured of a slice of history as the first player to appear at five tournaments, Uzbekistan goalkeeper Ignatiy Nesterov has been one of the best goalkeepers of AFC Asian Cup 2019 thus far.

The 35-year-old produced a stunning display on Match Day 1 with a series of fine saves in a 2-1 win over Oman, and continued to impress throughout the group stage.

BEST XI (part 1) – AFC Asian Cup 2019 Group Stage

CB: BASSAM AL-RAWI (QATAR)

One of the brightest prospects in Qatari football at the moment, Bassam Al-Rawi has thrived on being handed a starting berth by coach Felix Sanchez Bas.

Al-Rawi opened Al-Annabi’s account with a lovely freekick against Lebanon, but it has been his composed and assured displays at the back that has really set him apart.

CB: KIM MIN-JAE (KOREA REPUBLIC)

An absolute beast of a defender, it is no surprise that Kim Min-jae has already reported caught the eye of several European clubs.

Still only 22, Kim has proven to be a dominance presence that is rarely beaten in a one-on-one situation and, remarkably, he’s currently Korea Republic’s joint-top scorer with two goals in three matches.

CB: QUE NGOC HAI (VIETNAM)

Vietnam may have done it the hard way, having qualified as the final third-placed team ahead of Lebanon only on disciplinary record, but few would begrudge them their progress given the endeavour they have displayed.

Leading the way has been captain Que Ngoc Hai, who has bravely thrown his body in the way of anything, and marshalled a Vietnam side that fell to respectable 3-2 and 2-0 losses to Iraq and Iran respectively.

RWB: TRISTAN DO (THAILAND)

Given his performances for Thailand so far, it is difficult to imagine how he spent the last year or so frozen out of the national team setup by former coach Milovan Rajevac.

Thailand’s 3-4-3 system suits Tristan’s all-action game perfectly, and he should continue to provide an attacking presence down the right for the War Elephants in their last-16 tie with China PR.

BEST XI (midfield) – AFC Asian Cup 2019 Group Stage

DM: KHALIL BANI ATTIAH (JORDAN)

Jordan have been the surprise packages of AFC Asian Cup 2019, recording back-to-back wins over Australia and Syria to become the first team to advance into the knockout round.

They have had no shortage of key contributors but Khalil Bani Attiah has been a standout, providing an immovable presence in the engine room that has helped his defence keep three clean sheets in a row.

LWB: ALI ADNAN (IRAQ)

Ali Adnan is one of the highest-profile stars on display at AFC Asian Cup 2019 due to his status as a Serie A player, and he has certainly lived up to his reputation thus far.

At times, it is obvious that Adnan is a class above his opponents and he also provided one of the moments of the tournament so far, with his injury-time freekick sealing a dramatic 3-2 win for the Iraqis over Vietnam.

AM: CHANATHIP SONGKRASIN (THAILAND)

Following an abysmal start, Thailand and Chanathip Songkrasin bounced back well to secure their place in the last 16.

With plenty of expectations surrounding Chanathip following his time in Japan with Consadole Sapporo, the pint-sized playmaker has not disappointed and proved to be the match-winner in his side’s crucial 1-0 win over Bahrain on Match Day 2.

BEST XI (attack) – AFC Asian Cup 2019 Group Stage

RF: ELDOR SHOMURODOV (UZBEKISTAN)

Having started Uzbekistan’s campaign on the bench, Eldor Shomurodov came off the bench to score an 85th-minute winner against Oman and has since proved impossible to drop with three more goals in the next two matches.

Despite standing 1.9-metres tall, the Rostov striker has surprisingly good feet and speed and the future looks exceedingly bright for the 23-year-old.

LF: ALMOEZ ALI (QATAR)

With only three matches played, Almoez Ali is already one goal away from equalling Ali Daei’s record of eight goals in a single tournament.

The Al Duhail man has been an absolute livewire for Qatar, linking up well with Akram Afif in the attacking third, and will play an integral role in his side’s hopes of going far in the competition.

CF: SARDAR AZMOUN (IRAN)

As the Round of 16 approaches, Iran continue to be one of the favourites for the title and, for that, they can be thankful that Sardar Azmoun reversed his decision to retire from international football in the immediate aftermath of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

It is easy to forget that he is still only 24 years old given that he seems to have been around for a long time, and his presence in the area will be a huge asset for Team Melli.

COACH: FELIX SANCHEZ BAS (QATAR)

There has been no shortage of coaches that deserve credit for their team’s displays in the group stage, with Jordan’s Vital Borkelmans and Uzbekistan’s Hector Cuper standing out in particular.

But, in terms of a coach who has led his side to a perfect record of three wins while playing a brand of entertaining, attacking football, there has been no better candidate than Qatar’s Felix Sanchez Bas.