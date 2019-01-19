AFC Asian Cup 2019: Throwback to when Thailand last faced China PR in an international fixture

With the AFC Asian Cup 2019 group stage now done and dusted with, we turn our attention towards the round of 16 matches.

Thailand are set to face Asian powerhouse, the mighty China PR in the round of 16 after having faced them in an international friendly not long ago. In June last year, the War Elephants welcomed the Marcelo Lippi-managed side to the Rajamangala Stadium.

Milovan Rajevac was the Thailand head coach back then and he started with Kawin Thamsatchanan in the goal, Adisorn Promrak, Chalermpong Kerdkaew, Pansa Hemviboon and Peerapat Notchaiya in defence.

Thitipan Puangchan, Jakkaphan Kaewprom, Mongkol Tossakrai and Sanrawat Dechmitr in midfield while Chanathip Songkrasin and Teerasil Dangda led the line up front.

Wu Lei was the star for China on the night as he scored both the goals for The Dragons, first of which came in the 34th minute of the match.

Thailand went into the break a goal down but were ready to give it all in the second half.

Half an hour into the second half, it was Wu Lei again who increased China’s lead.

Despite the loss, the War Elephants fans didn’t leave the stadium until late and cheered their team on for their future ventures.

In hindsight, Chanathip Songkrasin has been incredible for his club and country since.

Seven months hence, the two sides are set to face off again in what is probably Thailand’s biggest football match in their history.

Catch all the action from Thailand vs China on FOXSportsAsia.com.

(Photos credit: Football Association of Thailand)