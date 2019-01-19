AFC Asian Cup 2019: Top 5 youngsters from the group stage

You could say that the AFC Asian Cup 2019 has lived up to the expectations. We have seen plenty of goals, head-turning displays, glory and heartbreak. And we are only just getting started.

The Round of 16 action will begin on Sunday with all to play for the 16 standing nations in the tournament. But the group stages were a platform for some of the best young talents in Asia to announce themselves in front of the world.

So, we take a look at the five youngsters who caught our attention.

5) Anirudh Thapa – India

India might have suffered a heartbreaking after getting knocked out of the competition very, very late against Bahrain, but some of their players did impress many during the group stages. And their brightest starlet was Chennaiyin FC midfielder Anirudh Thapa who turned 21 last week. The youngest player in Stephen Constantine’s squad, Anirudh dictated from the midfield as India thrashed Thailand 4-1 and gave a scare to hosts UAE in their second match. Anirudh also netted his first international goal against the War Elephants, but Constantine’s cautious approach in their final group game saw the mideo only come on as a substitute in the 1-0 loss to Bahrain.

4) Ritsu Doan – Japan

Ritsu Doan is considered one of the rising stars in world football and is showing it at the biggest football competition in Asia. Doan has started the Samurai Blue’s first two games in the Asian Cup and has been a constant threat to the opposition defences along the right wing. He also scored the second goal of his fledgling international career in Japan’s 3-2 defeat of Turkmenistan. The 20-year-old earned a permanent move to Dutch Eredivisie last year after impressing for them on loan from J.League outfit Gamba Osaka.

3) Akram Afif – Qatar

AFC ASIAN CUP 2019 Players of Day 9: ALMOEZ ALI & AKRAM AFIF

22-year-old Akram Afif is one part of Qatar’s exciting attacking duo at the Asian Cup 2019 — the other being tournament’s leading scorer Almoez Ali who is also of the same age. While Almoez has grabbed all the headlines scoring seven goals from three group games, Afif has slightly flown under the radar. He has provided four assists in the tournament so far and has created more chances than any other player in the tournament — 10 from three matches. With impressive displays one after another, the Villarreal winger, who is currently on loan at Qatar Stars League side Al-Sadd, is doing no harm to his chances of returning to European football very soon!

2) Nguyen Quang Hai – Vietnam

NGUYEN QUANG HAI orchestrates Vietnam’s opening goal at the AFC Asian Cup 2019

He is the one Vietnam turns to in the time of need. And Quang Hai hasn’t disappointed at the Asian Cup 2019 either. Salvaging something out of their clashes against three-time champions Iran and 2007 champions Iraq was always going to be a tough ask for Park Hang-seo’s boys. However, in the all-important third-place decider against Yemen, 21-year-old Quang Hai did step up and scored a peach of a free kick to give the Golden Dragons the lead. Facing Jordan in the Round of 16 on Sunday, Quang Hai and Vietnam will now be hoping that they can pull off another surprise and make it to the quarterfinals of the continental championship.

1) Mohanad Ali – Iraq

Mohanad Ali is the youngest player at the Asian Cup 2019, but you wouldn’t guess it from the maturity the 18-year-old shows on the field. He scored two cracking goals in Iraq’s first two group game against Vietnam and Yemen and what sets them apart is the fact that he created those openings all for himself. The Al-Shorta attacker is a physical presence up front, isn’t afraid to take on defenders and has a venomous shot to him. And it is now wonder that the likes of Scottish Premiership side Rangers FC are scrambling for his signature!