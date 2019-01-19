Iran coach Carlos Queiroz set to manage top 15 ranked team post AFC Asian Cup 2019

Carlos Queiroz has been sounded out by the Colombian national team as their next potential manager once he is done navigating the AFC Asian Cup 2019 with Iran.

Queiroz, 65, has successfully guided Iran past the group stages in the tournament where they will next take on Oman in the Round of 16. However, once he is done with the tournament, he many not stay on as coach of Iran as he hasn’t been offered a contract extension he revealed.

“I was a little bit surprised to be honest[to not be offered a new contract],” he said. “These circumstances weren’t created by me – it was the decision of the federation.

“Coaches have their futures in the hands of presidents. They want to move in another direction and for sure I will find another solution too.”

Also Read: AFC Asian Cup 2019: Iran coach Carlos Queiroz warned after making comments about the government

However the former Real Madrid and Portugal national team manager will have no dearth of opportunities as he also spoke about an offer on the table to manage the Colombian national team.

“There’s no doubt that Colombia expressed its interest and confidence in me,”he revealed.

“It is an unbelievable national team with fantastic players and a very high Fifa ranking (12) – it’s prestigious, an honour and something that makes me very proud.”

Despite what the future may hold, though, Queiroz still knows that the task at hand is to ensure that Iran do the best they can and live up to the tags of pre-tournament favourites following their strong showing at the FIFA World Cup 2018.

“At the moment my responsibility is with Iran,” he reiterated.

“After the Asian Cup I will take into consideration for sure Colombia’s invitation.”