AFC Asian Cup 2019: Glad we play China and not Korea Republic – Thailand coach Sirisak Yodyadthai

Thailand coach Sirisak Yodyadthai was a relieved man that his team avoided Korea Republic in the Round of 16 – but warned against taking opponents China lightly.

Thailand play China tomorrow in the AFC Asian Cup 2019 Round of 16 having qualified in second place from Group A. But their coach Sirisak was relieved that they didn’t have to play China’s previous opponents South Korea after witnessing the Taegeuk Warriors in action first hand.

“I watched the game at the stadium and it is a good thing that we will be meeting the Chinese,” he said.

“South Korea are very strong in every position and are good at many different styles of football.”

However, he did mention that Thailand would look past the Chinese team at their own peril, despite beating them 5-1 in a friendly match in 2013.

“I am not suggesting that we will have it easy against the Chinese. We’ll have to prepare the team well for the game. They prefer to use long balls so we would have to adjust our style and tactics a great deal for the match,” he opined.

“I have a feeling that we can play a close game with the Chinese and stop them.”

Star striker Adisak Kraisorn also weighed in on the match against the Chinese, recalling that the current team still comprises of a strong contingent from the team that suffered that heavy defeat to Thailand in 2013.

I am quite confident we can keep it close with China,” he said.

“I watched them play South Korea. There are five to six players who were members of the Chinese we beat in 2013. I think this Chinese team have a good defence and are good at counter-attacking also. We would have to be careful against them.”