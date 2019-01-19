AFC Asian Cup 2019: Iran coach Carlos Queiroz warned after making comments about the government

Carlos Queiroz courted controversy after he passed comments about the Iranian sports ministry and was duly warned to stay away from controversy by the Football Federation Islamic Republic of Iran (FFIRI).

Iran may have qualified for the knockout stages in the AFC Asian Cup 2019 in style, but its coach Carlos Queiroz is in a spot of bother after his comments on the Iran’s Ministry of Sport and Youth didn’t sit well with the governing football body in the nation.

Upon learning that the ministry wasn’t on board with the FFIRI’s decision of extending his contract as the coach of the Iranian football team following their strong showing in the World Cup 2018, Queiroz had this to say.

“Iran’s Ministry of Sport and Youth didn’t want the federation to extend my contract. Had I known about it, I would not have extended the agreement after the 2018 World Cup. I didn’t want to stand against the minister’s order,” he remarked.

However, his comments didn’t sit well with with the Federation’s President Mehdi Taj who warned the 65 year old Portuguese manager to stay from controversy and just focus on coaching the team.

He said, ““Iran’s football family needs to keep calm and away from tension in the pivotal period. If there is any criticism it should be discussed after the competition.

“Team Melli’s pride is the aspiration of the Iranian people, Iran’s Ministry of Youth and Sports, and football federation, all of us are doing our best to make it happen.

“All wages, salaries and bonuses of coaching staff have been paid so far and the coaching crew must only talk about technical issues. Experience has shown that these kinds of controversies could jeopardize our success,” he warned.

Queiroz has his Iran side playing to expectations thus far in the AFC Asian Cup 2019 tournament, topping group D after the group stages and qualifying for the knockout rounds.

They will play Oman in the Round of 16.