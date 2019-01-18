AFC Asian Cup 2019: Horrific images of Wu Lei’s injury indicate he could miss Thailand tie

China PR are set to face Thailand in the Round-of-16 of the AFC Asian Cup. However, images have surfaced implying that star striker Wu Lei could miss out due to a broken collarbone injury.

Wu Lei has been in scintillating form so far this season. The striker finished as the top scorer of the 2018 Chinese Super League, as his side Shanghai SIPG lifted the title. He has started the AFC Asian Cup on a positive note as well, and scored two stunning goals in China PR’s win over Philippines.

AFC Asian Cup Player of Day 7: WU LEI

However, the 27-year-old forward was rule out of their match against Korea Republic due to injury, and could also end up missing the Round-of-16 tie against Thailand.

Furthermore, reports from Sina Sports provide further evidence of the seriousness of his injury:

“Wu Lei’s injury is that the left shoulder and shoulder joints are dislocated and the ligament is broken. A related professional told reporters: “General ligament surgery requires at least 8 weeks to restore function, and the lifting function is generally 4 to 6 weeks, depending on the specific project. Football players may be able to enter the game in 8 weeks,” said the report.

Meanwhile, China PR last played Thailand in a friendly match on June 2, 2018 at the Rajamangala Stadium. And it was Wu Lei himself, who scored twice to hand Team Dragon the victory.