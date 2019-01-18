AFC Asian Cup 2019: Another Thailand star signs for J-League club

It has been confirmed that Thailand AFC Asian Cup star Thitipan Puangchan has signed for newly promoted J-League club side Oita Trinita.

The deal is said to be a one-year loan move and not a permanent one, with Thitipan’s parent club BG Pathum United not quite willing to sell permanently.

Thitipan has started the AFC Asian Cup tournament very well for Thailand, who are through to the knockout rounds of the competition despite losing their first game 4-1 to India.

The midfielder revealed his excitement over the move with a heartfelt statement.

“I will strive and try to do my best for Oita. I hope I can help the team as much as possible.”

“I would like to thank the president of BG Pathum United FC, Khun Pawin Bhirombhakdi for supporting and giving me the opportunity to pursue dreams.”

“Finally, I would like to thank my family who is waiting to be taken care of. Always give me the best support.”