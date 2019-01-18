AFC Asian Cup 2019: 5 best strikers from the group stage

The group stage of the AFC Asian Cup 2019 tournament has seen plenty of action, and more importantly, plenty of goals!

96 goals have been scored so far in the tournament, and the bulk of them have come from the forwards of their respective countries. Needless to say, their scoring form could be the key to decide which nation lifts the cup. Here are the best strikers from the group stage:

#5 Mohanad Ali (Iraq)

Mohanad Ali has been a revelation in the tournament so far. The forward has made a name for himself in the competition, and has quickly become one of the players to keep an eye on.

Two goals for him so far, but expect plenty more if he gets going in the knockout rounds of the Asian Cup.

#4 Vitalij Lux (Kyrgyz Republic)

AFC ASIAN CUP 2019 Player of Day 12: VITALIJ LUX

One game can change a whole lot. From being considered a failure, Vitalij Lux has suddenly become the lethal striker Kyrgyz Republic needed.

Lux bagged a hat-trick in the final group game against Philippines, and with those neat finishes, has become one of the players who could play a huge role in the next stage of the competition.

#3 Sardar Azmoun (Iran)

AFC ASIAN CUP 2019 Player of Day 8: SARDAR AZMOUN

The always exciting Sardar Azmoun has performed yet again when his team called on him. After showing his abilities at the World Cup, Azmoun has taken the good form into this tournament, and has three goals to his name.

Every time he attacks, it looks like he might score, and considering Iran have been tipped to go far in the tournament, his goals could prove the key.

#2 Eldor Shomurodov (Uzbekistan)

Another of the younger crop of players coming through, Eldor Shomurodov has made an impression and how!

Four goals in the tournament thus far, but more importantly, he looks like he can do no wrong in front of goal. One on one with the keeper, there seems to be no doubt in this young forward’s mind – and he generally slots home comfortably.

Heading into the knockouts, his goals could propel Uzbekistan far.

#1 Almoez Ali (Qatar)

Qatar have impressed one and all thus far, and the biggest reason for that is the goals scored by one Almoez Ali. The striker now has seven in the tournament so far, and he looks like he could double his tally by the end of it!

Four goals against DPR Korea and a couple against Saudi Arabia showed his class, and he surely holds the key for the Qataris to perhaps win the whole thing.