AFC Asian Cup 2019: 5 best players from the group stage

The AFC Asian Cup 2019 tournament has already seen its fair share of outstanding moments, and at the heart of it have been some truly outstanding players.

We take a brief look back at some of the players that are now household names owing to their excellent displays in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

#5 Saad Al Sheeb (Qatar)

Qatar have been one of the sides to look out for in the tournament so far, and it starts from the back as far as they are concerned.

The experience and calmness of goalkeeper Saad Al Sheeb has resonated with the fans and players alike, and his three consecutive clean sheets are indicative of just that. When his nation has needed him, the Al-Sadd player has stepped up and come up with the goods.

#4 Mohanad Ali (Iraq)

Few have made an impression quite like young Mohanad Ali has for Iraq. Little was known about the 18-year-old before he made his way to the UAE with Iraq, but rest assured everyone knows who he is now.

His blistering pace and natural finishing ability has put him right up there with the very best in the tournament so far, and his two goals have come at just the right time as far as the Iraqis are concerned. Plenty of positives heading into the knockout rounds.

#3 Sardar Azmoun (Iran)

He was considered one of the players to watch out for in this tournament, and Sardar Azmoun certainly delivered. The striker has now scored thrice so far in the tournament, and looks on course for more.

Iran have been hugely impressive thus far, and Azmoun’s form is a major plus as they look to win the Asian Cup on this occasion.

#2 Eldor Shomurodov (Uzbekistan)

Another one of the new breed of players playing in this competition, Shomurodov has emerged seemingly out of nowhere to take the world by storm.

He now has four goals to his name, and has performed when the Uzbeks have needed it the most. His form is so good that he simply cannot be overlooked at the moment, and is surely one of the breakout stars of the tournament.

#1 Almoez Ali (Qatar)

Who else but Almoez Ali of Qatar to top the list of best players so far. The striker has been imperious in front of goal, and looks like he may be scoring for fun.

He has the golden boot all wrapped up with seven goals so far, and is breaking records at will at the moment. His double strike against Saudi Arabia was just the latest in a flurry of finishes, and makes Qatar an early favorite for the crown.