Watch: Almoez Ali benefits of a defensive mistake from Saudi Arabia to put Qatar 1-0 up in the AFC Asian Cup 2019

Almoez Ali’s brilliant goal scoring form continues as he is on hand to apply the finish after miscommunication between the Saudi Arabian players puts him through on goal.

Ali, who broke the AFC Asian Cup record for being the fastest to 4 goals in the single match against DPR Korea, displayed his golden touch in front of goal yet again as he picked up on a Abdelaziz Hatim through pass that the Saudi defenders failed to clear and slotted home past the onrushing ‘keeper.

Calm and poised on front of goal. Can’t teach finishing like that.

Qatar 1 – Saudi Arabia 0 right on the stroke of half time.