Watch: Mohammed Al-Musallami scores Oman’s third of the night to guarantee them progression into the knockout stages in the AFC Asian Cup 2019

Mohammed Al-Musallami was the hero for Oman scoring his first goal in over 5 years to virtually guarantee that his team will progress to the knockout stages of the AFC Asian Cup 2019.

Oman kept pushing for a third goal right till the dying seconds of the game and were rewarded for their persistence when a corner in the 3rd and final minute of stoppage time saw Al-Musallami rise in the middle of the box to guide a towering header past the Turkmenistan ‘keeper’s left hand.

Oman 3 – Turkmenistan 1, and full speed ahead to the knockout stages for Pim Verbeek’s men.