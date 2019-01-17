Watch: A Muhsen Al Ghassani goal puts Oman 2-1 up against Turkmenistan in the AFC Asian Cup 2019

It was backs to the wall stuff for Turkmenistan as Oman stitched together wave after wave of attack before finally breaching their defence with a Muhsen Al Ghassani goal in the 84th minute.

It was all Oman in the second half as they went searching for the goal that would give them a lead in the match and with just 6 minutes of regulation time to go, all their huffing and puffing paid dividends.

Al Ghassani was in the right place at the right time to stroke the ball home from a corner and score his team’s second.

Finally the resolute, dogged Turkmenistan defense was breached.