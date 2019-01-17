Asian Cup 2019 5 Points: Shomurodov dazzles but Japan ooze class to go top

Japan were a class apart as they sealed a 2-1 win over Uzbekistan to claim Group F top spot at the AFC Asian Cup 2019. Onto the knockout stages we go!



This was the game to decide top spot in Group F of Asian Cup 2019 but it started out slow with both sides making a slew of changes.

Nevertheless, there was enough class on the pitch from both teams as Eldor Shomurodov, Yoshinori Muto and Tsukasa Shiotani got on the score sheet.

Here are five talking points from the game…

1. Both sides ring in changes with qualification guaranteed

With both teams already through to the last 16, Japan made 10 changes from their win against Oman while Uzbekistan brought in five fresh faces.

Newcastle United striker Yoshinori Muto was given his first start of the tournament in place of Takumi Minamino while youngsters Ritsu Doan and Takehiro Tomiyasu were rested.

For Uzbekistan, key man Odil Ahmedov and Jaloliddin Masharipov were left on the bench and the string of changes caused a slow start to the game but it didn’t take long for the goals to start flying in.

2. Schmidt or Gonda for the next game?

Japan came into this tournament as hot favourites to seal a fifth Asian Cup title and while they have an abundance of quality in out-field positions, the same cannot be said in goal.

Portimonense’s Shuichi Gonda started the first two games but failed to impress. Head coach Hajime Moriyasu gave Daniel Schmidt the starting gloves for this game but he was largely untroubled in the opening half.

Chances are the head coach will opt for Gonda who has a tad bit more experience but the fans wouldn’t fault him for giving Schmidt another shot at claiming the coveted spot vacated by the legendary Eiji Kawashima.

3. Shomurodov right in the mix for Golden Boot

Qatar’s Almoez Ali is leading the race for the top goalscorer award with five goals but Shomurodov is closing in fast.

The 23-year-old striker who plies his trade in Russia with FC Rostov has been clinical in and around the box.

He opened his account with one goal against Oman before netting a brace in the 4-0 demolition of Turkmenistan.

The Japanese tried in vain to keep him at bay but his forceful run in the 40th minute took him into the box and he duly rifled a thunderbolt past goalkeeper Schmidt for the first goal on the night.

That took his tally to four goals and just one short of Ali. Surely, Asian clubs must be looking at him as a viable option for the upcoming season?

4. Muto-Osako selection dilemma for Moriyasu

Moriyasu opted to rest Werder Bremen star Osako and give Newcastle hitman Muto a shot at leading the line.

That experiment took a while to get going as Muto tried to find his rhythm but you can’t keep a good man down for long and certainly not a footballer who is good enough to play in the Premier League.

With his team trailing 1-0, Muto darted into the box with two minutes left to half-time and glanced a brilliant header into the net to level the score.

Despite a decent performance, it will be a tough ask for Moriyasu to start him ahead of Osako in the Round of 16.

5. Uzbek centurion Nesterov proves old is gold

The Uzbekistan captain may be 35 this year but his experience has been the reason why Uzbekistan are through to the knockout stages.

He helped his country to a 2-1 win over Oman with some a safe pair of hands and clocked another solid shift against the Japanese, especially in the first half when he was forced into two superb reflex saves.

The veteran stopper is playing in his fifth Asian Cup since making his international debut in 2002 and if he keeps up this form for the rest of the tournament, Hector Cuper’s team have a chance to go all the way.