Reports: Indian national team defender offered contract by Qatari side Al Gharafa after AFC Asian Cup showing

Indian center back Sandesh Jhingan was a rock at the heart of defence for the Men in Blue in the AFC Asian Cup 2019 and his performances were noticed by Al-Gharafa.

Qatari sports news channel Al Kass have reported that Indian center back Sandesh Jhingan has been offered a contract by 7-time Qatari league winners Al-Gharafa.

خاص للكاس : المدافع الهندي سانديش جينجان لاعب كيرلا بلاستيرس يتلقى عرضا من نادي الغرافة pic.twitter.com/Plz5J307ch — قنوات الكاس (@alkasschannel) January 17, 2019

Jhingan, 25, who plays his club football in the ISL for Kerala Blasters was ever present for India in the AFC Asian Cup 2019, as the Men In Blue came within minutes of qualifying for the knockout stages of the tournament.

However, a 1-0 loss to Bahrain in the final group game saw them get eliminated.

Jinghan, though, did his reputation no harm by consistently being one of the team’s best players throughout the tournament and it comes as little surprise that he has attracted interest from the likes of Al-Gharafa.

If he does end up making the move to Qatar, he will play alongside the likes of Dutch super star Wesley Sneijder and Slovakian international Vladimir Weiss.

However, it remains to be seen how the club will fit him into their roster as they have already filled their 4 foreign player quota with Sneijder, Weiss, Portuguese player Diogo Amado and Mehdi Taremi from Iran for the spot reserved for AFC nations.