Watch: Altymyrat Annadurdyyev scores a smartly taken outside of the foot shot to level proceedings against Oman in the AFC Asian Cup 2019

Oman started the game with the upper hand but Turkmenistan settled well towards the end of the half and found an equalizer with a smart finish from Altymyrat Annadurdyyev in the 40th minute.

A patient Turkmenistan move down the left wing broke kindly for Annadurdyyev when the ball deflected off a defender, but there was still a lot for him to do from the edge of the box.

However the forward does well to keep his wits about him as he strokes home with the outside of his boot.

A deserved equalizer on the balance of play. Oman 1 – Turkmenistan 1.