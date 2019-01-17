AFC Asian Cup 2019: Oman book historic Round of 16 spot with late, late goal against Turkmenistan

Oman guaranteed a historic first appearance in the knockout stages of the AFC Asian Cup 2019 after recording a 3-1 win over Turkmenistan at the Mohammed Bin Zayed Stadium Stadium on Thursday.

With a little over five minutes to go for the end of the regulation time, it looked like both Oman and Turkmenistan were heading out of the continental championship. However, a frenetic end to the game saw Oman take the lead in the 84th minute to go level as one of the best third-placed teams and then made it 3-1 to ensure progression by leaping over Vietnam on goal difference.



Oman began the game as the more attacking of the two sides and they had the chance to go ahead as early as the sixth minute when Muhsen Al-Ghassani was played through on goal, however the forward failed to fire his shot past the onrushing keeper Mamed Orazmuhamedov.

In the 14th minute, Al-Ghassani had an header from a free kick pushed out back to play by the keeper again, but Mohammed Al-Hosni should have scored on the rebound, but blasted the ball over the goal from close range. Oman continued to create chances, but a goal wasn’t forthcoming.

However, the moment would come when Raed Saleh, pacing forward on the attack, was brought down from behind by Serdar Annaorazav in front of the goal. Al-Mahaijri, Oman’s most experienced footballer with over 160 caps, was one of two players lining up to take it and it was he who planted the right-footer into the goal to give Oman the lead in the 20th minute.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Karakum Warriors managed a brief productive spell just after they went behind with Oman goalkeeper Faiyz Al-Rusheidi doing well to keep out Murat Yakshiyev’s header which as on target in the 31st minute. Knowing that they would be taking a risk sitting on the one-goal lead, Oman kept probing for a second.

However, Oman’s worst fears were realised when Turkmenistan equalised well against the run of play in the 41st minute. It was Altyn Asyr forward Annadurdyyev who found the leveller as he toe poked the ball into the goal — Oman custodian Al-Rusheidi beaten at his near post.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The second half began with plenty go goalmouths action and it was the Reds who were taking the initiative. In the 55th minute, Mohammed Al-Musallami was denied by another save by the Turkmenistan keeper while the follow-up effort from Khalid Al-Hajri was blocked by the Emeralds defence.

Oman continued looking for a lead, but whatever they came up with, Turkmenistan goalkeeper Orazmuhamedov was equal to it. However, the goal would come in the 84th minute through Al-Ghassani made it 2-1. It all started with a hopeful cross from the right wing which was turned back into play by Al-Mahaijri for Al-Ghassani to fire in.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

But Oman weren’t contend to take the winning goal and wait for things to go their way elsewhere. They kept attacking and looking for a goal that would take them over Vietnam who they were now tied on three points with in the table of the best third-placed teams in the tournament.

And that goal, which sent the Oman fans into delirium, came with almost the final touch of the game as another cross after short corner kick was met by Mohammed Al-Musallami who rose to head the ball in and score his first international goal in five years — and more importantly the goal that put Oman into the knockout stages of the Asian Cup for the very first time!

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

OMAN: Faiyz Al-Rusheidi, Mohammed Al-Musallami, Saad Al-Mukhaini, Khalid Al-Braiki (Mohammed Al Ghassani 74′), Ali Al-Busaidi, Mohammed Al-Hosni (Jameel Al-Yahmadi 61′), Raed Saleh, Ahmed Al-Mahaijri, Harib Al-Saadi, Khalid Al-Hajri (Salaah Al-Yahyaei 86′), Muhsen Al-Ghassani

TURKMENISTAN: Mamed Orazmuhamedov, Annaguliyev Guychmyrat, Mekan Saparov, Gurbangeldi Batyrov, Serdar Annaorazov, Serdar Geldiyev, Ylyasov Vezirgeldi, Ruslan Mingazov (Arslanmurat Amanov 68′), Murat Yakshiyev, Resul Hojayev (Ahmet Atayev 45′), Altymyrat Annadurdyyev (Mihail Titov 83′)