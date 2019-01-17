Watch: Ahmed Al Mahaijri puts Oman 1-0 up against Turkmenistan with a sweetly struck freekick in the AFC Asian Cup 2019

Oman captain Ahmed Al Mahaijri sent a sweetly struck freekick straight into the top corner in the 20th minute to put Oman one goal closer to qualification.

It was all Oman in the match until then and they got due reward for their dominance when Ahmed Al Mahaijri produced a moment of inspiration with a freekick goal that found it way into the top corner of the net, past the despairing dive of the Turkmenistan ‘keeper.

Oman 1 – Turkmenistan 0.

Borrowing a phrase from Fergie, it’s squeaky bum time for Vietnam as Oman just require one more unanswered goal to displace them in the third placed teams table.