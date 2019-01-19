AFC Asian Cup 2019: Group Stage Report Card – Philippines

Not much was expected of the Azkals when they arrived in the United Arab Emirates for their maiden AFC Asian Cup campaign. And as it turned out, they were ultimately knocked out of the group stages after losing all of their matches.

Highlights – Kyrgyz Republic vs Philippines

The Good





Defensive performances: The Azkals’ opening match of the tournament was expected to be a one-sided affair with the South Korean team expected to steamroll the debutants. However, what transpired in the next 90 minutes was very heartening to see.

The Azkals held on for as many as 67 minutes before Hwang Ui-jo got the Koreans in front. Sven Goran Eriksson’s side put in a defensive masterclass to keep the mighty Koreans at bay.

Then they gave a gritty performance against China too which only added to their long list of admirers. These performances helped the Azkals put themselves on the world map as Michael Falkesgaard said.

“I felt that representing the Philippines at the Asian Cup was a big honour and I feel really proud to have been part of that,” Falkesgaard told FOX Sports Asia.

“Even though we aimed for more and it was frustrating at times when things didn’t go according to plan, we put Philippines football on the map.

“I want to say a big thank you to the Filipinos living here in the UAE for coming to the games and supporting us with their hearts. Same for those back home who sent their love through messages and social media.

“I’m really sad that we didn’t get the results we wanted but this is just the start of the journey. Every history has to start somewhere and now we have seen how much it takes to compete at this level in Asia.”

Stephan Schrock first Philippines player to score at Asian Cup: After failing to score in their first two encounters, Philippines finally scored in their last group stage match against Kyrgyz Republic.

AFC Asian Cup 2019: Kyrgyz Republic 3-1 Philippines (Schrock 80′)

Though the side were already 3-0 down, Stephan Schrock’s strike made its way to the history books as he became the first Philippines player to score at the continental showpiece.

The Bad

The Younghusband conundrum: The Swedish coach decided not to start the star of Azkals, Phil Younghusband in all three of their group matches. While the decision to keep him out of the starting XI in the first two matches wasn’t questioned given the team’s gritty performances, keeping him out from the third match didn’t go down well with the fans.

Though he was brought on in the 59th minute against Kyrgyz Republic, it was a little too late for him to affect the proceedings as Vitalij Lux had already put Kyrgyzstan two goals up and Azkals’ hope of making it as one of the best third-placed teams were quashed.

The Verdict

C-; Given the fact that this was the Azkals first-ever appearance at the Asian Cup, not much was expected of them. However, the gritty performances that they’ve put up will surely help their confidence going into bigger tournaments in the future.

Coach Sven Goran Eriksson has his task cut out as well as the Azkals need to improve massively in order to stand shoulder to shoulder with the big guns of Asian football.