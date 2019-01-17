AFC Asian Cup 2019: Son Heung-min looking to achieve bigger things with Korea Republic

Korea Republic superstar Son Heung-min has thanked his teammates after a perfect performance against China which saw them finish top of the Group C at AFC Asian Cup 2019.

Joining the team a day before the encounter against China, the Tottenham forward provided two assists to help his team register a 2-0 win. Son was humble after the result and stated that he is really happy with the clean sheet his team earned.

SON WATCH: Son Heung-min vs China

“Getting another clean sheet is really great, and the players paid a lot of attention to achieving just that,” he said.

“I want to thank my teammates so much for the performance. Although, I think it’s important to prepare well for a better game in the future.

“Our team didn’t just come for this game against China. We are looking to achieve even bigger things, so we’ll move forward without being too satisfied just yet.”

When quizzed whether he is feeling tired, having travelled from London to the United Arab Emirates after playing a high profile match against Manchester United and then playing almost all of the 90 minutes against China, he said, “I’m feeling okay at the moment. I won’t say I’m not tired today, but anyone feels tired after playing.

“We still have time to rest until the next game, so we’ll prepare well and show our fans a good performance in the next match.”

Korea Republic are through to the next round after having finished top of the group and will play their round of 16 match on 22nd January. Their opponent, however, is yet to be decided.