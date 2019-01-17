LIVE: AFC Asian Cup 2019 – Saudi Arabia vs Qatar

Hello and Welcome to FOX Sports Asia’s Live match coverage of the AFC Asian Cup Group E fixture between Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

The final Group Stage matchday of the AFC Asian Cup is here. And things are all but decided in Group E. Both Saudi Arabia and Qatar have already qualified from the group, meaning tonight’s encounter will see the two fight for top spot.

Saudi Arabia started their competition in emphatic fashion, after they beat DPR Korea by four goals to nil. The Green Falcons then won their second match on the trot, getting the better of Lebanon in the process.

Meanwhile, their opponents on the night, Qatar, have been in fine form themselves. The 2022 World Cup hosts beat Lebanon in their opening fixture by two goals to nil, before thrashing DPR Korea by six goals!

The team who wins this one will face Iraq in the round of 16. Meanwhile, the runners-up will be up against either Japan or Uzbekistan.

