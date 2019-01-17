AFC Asian Cup 2019: We are only getting started – IR Iran head coach Carlos Queiroz

Perennial rivals IR Iran and Iraq played out a high-voltage goalless draw to wrap up their group stage campaign at the AFC Asian Cup 2019 on Thursday.

But Iran head coach Carlos Queiroz believes that the Round of 16 will signal the real start to the business end of the continental championship.

Highlights – Iran vs Iraq

“From now on, it’s a game which is everything for the winner and nothing to the loser. All the profile of the games have changed, so we can say that the Asian Cup starts for us in the next game,” Queiroz said after the Iraq game.

“Now we need to rest. After these three games, it’s important to have a good rest, and start to be mentally fresh for the (next) games,” said Queiroz who is hoping to guide Team Melli to their first Asian Cup title in 43 years.

Asia’s top-ranked team did not look all the convincing against 2007 champions Iraq. However, Queiroz believes a drnaw was the fair result.

“The game was intense, enthusiastic, and it was played in good spirit. There was a lot of excitement on the pitch which was good for both teams, as well as for the fans of Iran and Iraq,” he said.

AFC Asian Cup 2019 STORY OF DAY 12: D-Day

““Today, when it was time for football, we expressed ourselves, created opportunities, we played good football against a very difficult team of Iraq. I think the first half we played good football, we controlled the game and created two clear chances to score, unfortunately we didn’t,” the former Real Madrid manager said.

“In the second half, we changed our strategic approach. We knew that we had to give the initiative to Iraq and counter-attack. But at the end of the day, for the commitment, the efforts and the spirit of the game, I believe the draw was a fair result,” he added.

Iran will play the best third-placed team from either Group B (Palestine), E (Lebanon/DPR Korea) or F (Oman/Turkmenistan) in the Round of 16 tie scheduled to be held on January 20.