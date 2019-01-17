AFC Asian Cup 2019: Korea Republic coach Paulo Bento hails Spurs star Son Heung-min’s impact

Korea Republic coach Paulo Bento has praised the impact of Tottenham Hotspur attacker Son Heung-Min after the star inspired the Taegeuk Warriors to a 2-0 win over China PR in the AFC Asian Cup 2019 on Wednesday.

Son, who wasn’t available for Korea Republic’s first two games while he was with club commitments, returned to international duty against China and played a key role in the victory which helped them win the Group C.

“Every side becomes stronger when they have their best players, and Son is one of our best players. He gives us more options going forward, an area that we need strengthening,” said the Portuguese tactician about Son who plies his trade in England’s Premier League.

Not many expected Son to start the game against China as the South Koreans had already booked their spot in the Round of 16 with two wins from their first two matches. However, the 26-year-old who started Spurs’ 1-0 defeat to Manchester United on Sunday also started for Korea on Wednesday, just hours after landing in the United Arab Emirates.

“We made the decision to play Son because every coach wants to field the players who can influence games. He is a player who can operate in different positions, something which, in turn, allows the team to play in different ways. He was also in a good condition to play, so we decided that he should play against China,” said Bento.

“We are very happy with the effort he made, but what is important at this exact moment in time is that Son and the rest of the team enjoy this result, rest and then focus on the Round of 16,” the Korea Republic manager added.

The South Koreans will play one of the third-placed finishers from either Group A (Bahrain), B (Palestine) or F (Oman/Turkmenistan) in the Round of 16 of the continental championship.