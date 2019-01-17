India captain Sunil Chhetri makes a big announcement on his International retirement

Sunil Chhetri shot down talks of his retirement following India’s group stage exit at the AFC Asian Cup 2019 tournament.

Chhetri, 34, gave an exclusive interview to Hindustan Times in which he denied rumours that he may retire after India’s failed bid to progress past the group stages in the AFC Asian Cup tournament held in UAE.

“No reason to [retire],” he said.

“One day there will be a No. 10 who will be better than me. Till then, I think I can contribute.”

The skillful forward, who scored twice in India’s 4-1 rout of Thailand in their opening group game, then addressed the team’s dismal performance against Bahrain in their final group game that they lost 1-0 – a game they just needed a draw in to ensure qualification.

“Mentally, we killed it ourselves,” he confessed.

“Physically, we were not tired. Someone like Hali could have run 180 minutes more. We just didn’t perform. As a senior player, I should have done something, maybe yelled at the boys to not just lump the ball because at this level you simply can’t do that.”

He also discussed some of the positives that emerged from the tournament – namely India’s buccaneering performances against Thailand and the UAE, despite losing the second game.

“UAE, Thailand, Bahrain are not small teams. We caused UAE more grief than they us. We showed UAE and Thailand what we are capable of. To me, that means improvement. To me, it means we need to step up one more level and it is possible to do that.

These 23 players have shown that they can keep the ball, attack and even score at this level,” he said.

Chhetri also mentioned in the interview that coach Stephen Constantine, who announced his resignation immediately after the tournament, had gotten emotional while letting the players know that he wouldn’t stay.