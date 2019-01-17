AFC Asian Cup 2019: 5 key facts ahead of Japan vs Uzbekistan

The group stage of AFC Asian Cup 2019 is almost done and dusted with the last round of matches set to be played tonight. Japan vs Uzbekistan is one of the last group matches of the tournament and here we look at five key facts ahead of the encounter.

Japan 12-1 Uzbekistan in Asian Cup matches

The Blue Samurai have faced Uzbekistan twice in Asia’s biggest football competition over the years have come out victorious from both of them. Both these matches have been pretty one-sided affairs too.

While in 1996, Japan won 4-0, four years later they trounced Uzbekistan 8-1.

Japan have won 7 Asian Cup group matches on the trot

Highlights – Oman vs Japan

Japan are on a brilliant run of winning seven group stage matches on the trot in the Asian Cup. This is the first time that the Blue Samurai have achieved this feat.

If they go on to win tonight, they’ll improve their record by another match before the start of the 2023 Asian Cup.

Japan have lost only one of their last 30 Asian Cup matches, excluding penalty shoot-outs

‘I want the players to feel pressure’ Japan’s coach ahead of Uzbekistan game

Japan have, remarkably, lost only one of their last 30 AFC Asian Cup matches, excluding penalty shoot-outs. Their last defeat came against Saudi Arabia in 2007 semi-final, a match which they lost 3-2.

They have drawn nine while have won 20 of their last 30 matches, an incredible feat.

Uzbekistan close to repeating an incredible feat

Highlights – Turkmenistan vs Uzbekistan

The last time Uzbekistan won three matches on the trot in Asian Cup was back in 2004. This time, however, they have a glorious opportunity to repeat the feat.

Having won against Oman and Turkmenistan, they will register their third successive win if they defeat Japan.

Uzbekistan have scored in 6 of their last 7 matches

AFC Asian Cup 2019: Turkmenistan 0-4 Uzbekistan – Eldor Shomurodov (42′)

Uzbekistan are a goal-scoring side, which is evident by the fact that they have scored at least one goal in six of their last seven Asian Cup matches. The last time they failed to score was in 2015, a 2-0 defeat to Korea Republic.

If they do score tonight, we’re definitely in for a cracker of a game.