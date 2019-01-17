LIVE: AFC Asian Cup 2019 – Japan vs Uzbekistan

Hello and Welcome to FOX Sports Asia’s Live match coverage of the AFC Asian Cup Group F fixture between Japan and Uzbekistan.

The final day of the AFC Asian Cup Group Stage is here, with two more groups set to be concluded. First up, we have Group F, from which Japan and Uzbekistan have already qualified. And it is those two who meet today, in a bid to finish top of the table and avoid a difficult tie in the knockout stages.

Japan haven’t been at their absolute best so far in the competition but have still managed to win both their games. The Samurai Blue defeated Turkmenistan in their opening match by three goals to two, courtesy of Yuya Osako and Ritsu Doan. They then beat Oman in their second game with a help of a controversial penalty.

Uzbekistan, meanwhile, have been a different story. The White Wolves held off Oman in their opener to win 2-1 and then thrashed Turkmenistan by four goals to nil to take the top spot in Group F.

Tonight’s winner will face either of Sauri Arabia or Qatar in the Round-of-16. Meanwhile, the team which loses tonight will go up against Australia.

Follow all the LIVE match updates here: