LIVE: AFC Asian Cup 2019 – Oman vs Turkmenistan

Hello and Welcome to Fox Sports Asia’s Live coverage of the AFC Asian Cup Group F fixture between Oman and Turkmenistan.

Both Oman and Turkmenistan have so far failed to light up the AFC Asian Cup. The pair lost both their opening matches to the other two teams in Group F- Japan and Turkmenistan. However, due to the changed format, either side could still make it into the knockout stages via one of the best third-place finishes. For that, however, a win is necessary tonight.

Oman faced Uzbekistan in their opening encounter and even came close to getting points off their opponents, only to concede a late goal and lose 2-1. They then met Japan in their second group game and faced defeat once again, albeit narrowly, as Genki Haraguchi converted a controversial penalty to seal the points.

Meanwhile, Turkmenistan were battered by Uzbekistan in their latest AFC Asian Cup match, as the White Wolves beat them by 4-0. They did put up a fight in their tournament opener, however, going down 3-2 to Japan.

Both the teams are currently on zero points, but a win either way would seal the third spot, and a possible place in the next round.

You can follow the LIVE Match Blog here: