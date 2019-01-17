AFC Asian Cup 2019: 5 key facts ahead of Saudi Arabia vs Qatar

It’s Saudi Arabia versus Qatar at the Zayed Sports City Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Thursday to decide which team finishes at the top of Group E in the AFC Asian Cup 2019.

The match takes place at a time when the two countries are in the middle of a diplomatic crisis. However, a young Qatar side taking on Saudi Arabia, who impressed at the 2018 FIFA World Cup under Juan Antonio Pizzi, in itself will be an exciting proposition for the fans of the game.

Here, we take a look at the five key facts as we await the kickoff.

1) Two teams that can’t be separated?

Saudi Arabia and Qatar seems to be two teams who are just not willing to concede a defeat to each other!

All three previous AFC Asian Cup encounters between the Saudis and Qataris have ended in a draw and we are yet to have a winner in this fixture.

All three previous matches between the two took place in the group stages (1984, 1992, 2000). While the first two matches ended in a 1-1 draw, it was goalless in their last meeting during the Asian Cup 2000 group stages in Lebanon.

However, the Saudis have never led at any point in those three games.

2) Qatar’s Almoez knows how to score!

AFC ASIAN CUP 2019 Players of Day 9: ALMOEZ ALI & AKRAM AFIF

Qatar’s young sensation Almoez Ali has now scored five goals in his two appearances at this year’s Asian Cup which included four goals in their previous match against DPR Korea.

The 22-year-old just needs one more goal in the tournament to become the first player to score six goals in a single Asian Cup tournament since Korea Republic’s Lee Dong-gook who managed this in 2000.

The player to score the most number of goals in a single edition of the Asian Cup is Iran’s legendary striker Ali Daei who scored eight in the 1996 edition of the tournament — also held in the United Arab Emirates.

3) Al-Owais saves everything?

Saudi Arabia’s shot-stopper Mohammed Al-Owais is yet to concede a single goal at this year’s Asian Cup.

This makes him the first Saudi Arabia goalkeeper to keep two clean sheets during the group stages of a single Asian Cup tournament since Mohammed Al-Deayea in 2000.

4) The Maroons’ biggest-ever win

Highlights – DPR Korea vs Qatar

Qatar’s 6-0 win against DPR Korea in their last match was their biggest-ever win in an AFC Asian Cup match.

Their previous bests were two 3-0 wins over Japan, in the group stages of the 1988 Asian Cup, and against Kuwait in the 2011 Asian Cup that they hosted.

5) The Green Falcons defence yet to be breached

Saudi Arabia have won three of their last four Asian Cup games keeping back to back clean sheets.

They last went longer without conceding in the competition on the way to winning the 1988 tournament which included three consecutive clean sheets.

Can they do it this time around as well?

(Facts via OPTA)