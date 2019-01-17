AFC Asian Cup 2019: We hope to get good news in terms of progression – Vietnam coach Park Hang-seo

Vietnam picked up their first points of the AFC Asian Cup 2019 with a convincing 2-0 victory over Yemen, but still have to await results in the remaining group stage matches to be sure of progression.

Vietnam moved to third in group D following their 2-0 win over Yemen thanks to a stunning freekick from Nguyen Quang Hai and a second half penalty from Que Ngoc Hai.

However, had they scored one more goal, they would have ensured qualification into the knockout stages via the best placed third team rule.

Now, they have to wait on the final group stage matchday of groups E and F to culminate before being sure of progression. Vietnam coach Park Hang-seo, however, was optimistic.

“As the head coach I really, really hope to go to the next round,” he said.

“But I would like to say that we still need to make more efforts to improve Vietnamese football and we need to go step-by-step because we’re not at the top of Asian football.

“We cannot go to the next round by ourselves so we will just have to wait for tomorrow’s games, but I really hope to get good news tomorrow.”

Park also praised Quang Hai, Vietnam’s hero in their victorious AFF Suuki Cup campaign, for his goal that put the team 1-0 up in the match.

“Until now, in this competition, Quang Hai hadn’t been able to score and in the previous game he had some chances to score.

“So yesterday in training I joked with him that he hasn’t scored.

“But he said he was confident he was going to score soon, so he made it today and I’m very proud of him,” he said.