Michael Falkesgaard: This Azkals team put Philippines on football map

Despite their exit from AFC Asian Cup 2019, goalkeeper Michael Falkesgaard had nothing but praise for his teammates after their solid showing at the showpiece event.

The Azkals went into their maiden Asian Cup competition in Group C but were no match for traditional powerhouses China PR and Korea Republic.

Their defeat at the hands of Kyrgyz Republic in the final group game on Wednesday sealed their exit from the tournament.

While they shipped in seven goals in three matches, Sven-Goran Eriksson’s men gave a good account of themselves, and even held the South Koreans to a narrow 1-0 victory.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

A lot of it was down to the superb performances between the sticks and Falkesgaard reckons he has grown as a player during this tournament.

“I felt that representing the Philippines at the Asian Cup was a big honour and I feel really proud to have been part of that,” Falkesgaard told FOX Sports Asia.

“Even though we aimed for more and it was frustrating at times when things didn’t go according to plan, we put Philippines football on the map.

“I want to say a big thank you to the Filipinos living here in the UAE for coming to the games and supporting us with their hearts. Same for those back home who sent their love through messages and social media.

“I’m really sad that we didn’t get the results we wanted but this is just the start of the journey. Every history has to start somewhere and now we have seen how much it takes to compete at this level in Asia.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Bangkok United man reckons the Azkals have to take their game up a notch if they are to compete with the big boys in the region, but feels that they are not too far away from getting there.

“I would say we still have a gap between us and the big boys but with a little more luck and a bit more experience, we could have made a big result against the South Koreans,” he added.

“Two players were outstanding against us in this tournament and they were Wu Lei and Vitalij Lux. Top quality performances from them and that’s what you need to progress at this stage.

“We played, we fought and we battled hard. Now we go back to the drawing board and continue scaling new heights. It has been an adventure. One for the history books.”

Falkesgaard’s performances at the Asian Cup will give Eriksson and the coaching panel a healthy dilemma for the future as they have two world-class goalkeepers in their stable.

It will be an interesting battle to see who retains the number one jersey when Cardiff City’s Neil Etheridge returns to the squad for their next game.