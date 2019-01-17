AFC Asian Cup 2019 Predicted XI: Lebanon vs DPR Korea

The AFC Asian Cup 2019 continues tonight, and one of the games on the agenda is Lebanon vs DPR Korea.

Both sides are looking for a win to have any chance of qualification to the knockout rounds, and a wise man may well bet on Lebanon considering the woeful start DPR Korea have had.

Here is a look at how the two sides could line up tonight:

Lebanon

The Lebanese will be looking to attack and score goals in this one. They were somewhat unlucky in their first game against Qatar to lose 2-0, but there have been continued signs of improvement.

The team that set out against Qatar could be the go-to again tonight in this must-win clash against DPR Korea.

DPR Korea

The DPR Korea team looks lost and dazed at the moment, with no real impetus in any part of the field. Their coach has guaranteed a winning mentality in this one against Lebanon, but its hard to see where the goals are going to come from.

Two red cards in successive games have only made matters worse, so expect a depleted North Korean outfit to take the field against Lebanon.