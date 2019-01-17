AFC Asian Cup 2019: We have an ambition to win the title – Saudi Arabia coach Pizzi warns opponents

Saudi Arabia look like one of the favorites to win the AFC Asian Cup 2019 tournament, and coach Juan Antonio Pizzi is already trying to inspire his team all the way.

Speaking ahead of his team’s clash with Qatar, Pizzi highlighted that his side want all three points despite qualification already sealed.

“I have never played a match in anticipation of who our next opponents will be and that is exactly how we will go into the match tomorrow.

“We have maximum confidence in the players and have no preference as to who we could play in the Round of 16. We have an ambition to win the title and every match is equally difficult,” said Pizzi.

“Qatar is a team with many qualities and they have good strikers. However, we are also doing well collectively and I have full confidence that my players can get the three points.”

Despite Pizzi’s confidence, Qatar will be a tough nut to crack, and are gunning for top spot too. The summit clash promises to be an exciting one.