“It doesn’t matter to me who we are going to play”, says Uzbekistan head coach Hector Cuper

Uzbekistan head coach Hector Cuper does not see Japan as a team that his side cannot beat, and after two straight wins at the AFC Asian Cup 2019, who can blame him.

“The most important thing is to win, it doesn’t matter if we make some changes or not,” Cuper said. “I don’t like it when people say we should play depending on which rival we will meet in the next round. It doesn’t matter to me who we are going to play.”

“Some are saying Australia is a tough opponent, but there may be some surprises. Even the team we think is a smaller team, at the end of the day they may win. So everything is possible in this tournament.

“If you want to win the AFC Asian Cup you should be ready to play against any team. You should not hesitate. I coached in the UEFA Champions League and I have a lot of experience and I never used to choose to select my rivals. I used to play against any rival. The opposition don’t matter.”

Uzbekistan are currently top of Group F on goal difference, and have every chance of winning again when they take on Japan.

Image credits: AFC.com